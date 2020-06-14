How Gambhir reacts after Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID

New Delhi: Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir wished former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi a speedy recovery from coronavirus. Afridi had earlier said on Twitter that he had tested positive for the deadly virus.

“Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible,” Gambhir said on Aaj Tak.

“But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible,” he added.

“I have been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah. #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome,” Afridi tweeted on Saturday.

War of words between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi

Gambhir and Afridi have been involved in a long standing war of words since the latter’s scathing criticism of the former India batsman in his autobiography.

A number of current and former Pakistan cricketers wished Afridi a speedy recovery after he made the announcement. “Get well soon Shahid Bhai,” said fast bowler Wahab Riaz.

“Wish you speedy recovery Lala,get well soon …” said pacer Sohail Tanveer. “In shaa Allah you will be fine soon Ameen.prayers are for your long healthy life.Get well soon,” said wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal.

Source: With inputs from IANS

