How Jason Sudeikis helped Drew Barrymore peel away her fears

Los Angeles, Dec 9 : Hollywood star Drew Barrymore says getting to know the story of actor Jason Sudeikis about bonding with his children has peeled away layers of her own personal fears.

In her “The Drew Barrymore Show” recently, Sudeikis opened up about spending time with his family and raising his kids the right way, and the joy of seeing them grow and appreciate the finer things around them.

Reacting to it, Barrymore said: “By talking about your kids, you peeled away layers of my own personal fears because as you were talking, I just felt so excited for your kids to have such a safe environment growing up.”

Along with Sudeikis, she also called guests Rosaria Dawson.

Barrymore hosts “The Drew Barrymore Show”, which she also backs as producer. The show brings forward positive stories, humour along with celebrity guest interviews.

“I have a lot of different interests. It’s why I really loved directing because I could go to work and think about the music I loved or casting, production design, editing, writing, art, literature, travel, wonderment, imagination, comedy, chemistry, romance. I could put it all into this one job. And this is exactly what a talk show has the opportunity to do and we can incorporate all of them into the show like cookbook club,” she said previously.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs on Zee Cafe in India.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.