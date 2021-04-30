How Kerala man Arafat helping people during COVID-19 pandemic

Palakkad: A Kerala man, Arafat is helping COVID-19 positive persons in reaching hospitals on time. He is using his ambassador car to take the patients to hospital.

According to a report in Kerala Kaumudi, Arafat is providing this service without charging anything.

Arafat realized the need to provide transportation to patients when he saw a COVID-19 person who wanted to visit the hospital had no transportation facility. At that time, he not only provided transportation but also gave him PPE kit.

Since then, he is doing this selfless service. Seeing his good deeds, a local person Sreekumar gave his alto for the cause. After giving transportation to the patient, he sanitizes his car.

During the first wave of COVID-19, Arafat and his friends distributed food to needy persons.

It is also reported that Arafat runs a service center and spray paint shop in Edathara, Kerala.