How Kolkata’s Hogwarts Durga Puja pandal sparked a legal row

Harry Potter fans in India, did you know that J.K. Rowling’s magical world once landed a Kolkata Durga Puja committee in a legal controversy? In 2007, a pandal inspired by Hogwarts Castle caught attention for its grand design.

But what made this festive attraction controversial, and why did the famous author become involved? Here is the fascinating story behind this unusual connection.

When Hogwarts came to Kolkata

Kolkata is famous for its elaborate Durga Puja pandals, which transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary creations. In 2007, the FD Block Durga Puja committee in Salt Lake decided to recreate Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the fictional school where Harry Potter and his friends learn magic.

The committee built a massive structure resembling Hogwarts Castle, complete with castle-like towers. The pandal also featured a traditional Durga idol depicting the goddess seated on a lion and defeating a demon.

The organisers planned to add life-sized figures of Harry Potter and his companions. They were also constructing a mock steam engine resembling the Hogwarts Express, the famous train that takes students to the magical school.

The project was estimated to cost around Rs. 12 lakh. However, just as the attraction was nearing completion, the committee faced an unexpected legal challenge.

Why did J.K. Rowling object?

The Harry Potter books, written by J.K. Rowling, have millions of fans worldwide. However, the characters and other elements associated with the franchise are protected by intellectual property laws.

The Hogwarts-inspired pandal attracted objections from the franchise’s rights holders over the unauthorised use of elements associated with the series. Reports at the time said the committee received legal notice and faced a compensation demand of Rs. 20 lakh.

For the organisers, the pandal was a festive attraction created for Durga Puja. The dispute, however, raised an important question: can a public festival recreate a famous fictional world without permission simply because it is not intended to make a profit?

What happened in court?

The matter reached the Delhi High Court in October 2007, around the time of the Durga Puja celebrations. Reports stated that the court allowed the celebrations to continue, giving the committee an opportunity to proceed with the festival.

The incident highlighted how copyright law can become relevant even in creative public celebrations.

A magical story back in the spotlight

Nearly two decades later, this unusual story connecting Harry Potter with Kolkata’s Durga Puja celebrations is going viral again. The incident has renewed interest in how a festive attraction inspired by a beloved fictional world became the subject of a legal dispute.

For Harry Potter fans, it is a fascinating reminder that sometimes the magic of fiction travels far beyond books and films even into the world of Indian festivals and courtrooms.