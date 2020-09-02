How much does Shah Rukh Khan charge for each Instagram post?

Not just Bollywood, SRK also rules his social media like a 'king'!

By Rasti Amena Updated: 2nd September 2020 4:43 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most well-renowned actors of all time who has charmed his audience with his power-packed performance and impeccable acting skills.

The ‘DDLJ’ actor, who is now not only a national icon but an International icon too. SRK has carved a niche in the Indian Film Industry and is known as “Baadshah of Bollywood.” He is also known as the Romantic hero. As far as his movies go, his films also receive great box office collections in the Gulf and even parts of America and England.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan was also ranked as the second richest entertainer in the world which just goes to show the magnitude of his success.

Not just Bollywood, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor also rules his social media like a ‘king’. The actor has a following of a little over 22 million followers who are always treated with some stunning selfies paired with witty captions. Shah Rukh Khan’s social media, especially Instagram game is always on point. His Instagram profile is a direct route into his personal life, movies, travel, and, basically, everything the actor is passionate about.

Often, the paid promotions are for brands that SRK also endorses, Airbnb and Big Basket are a couple of examples. Whether any other brand makes the cut or not, the actor is mostly seen promoting Apple products in his very own influencer style.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram Post Fee

Even though Shah Rukh Khan is not among one of the highest-paid influencers, his charges for a single Instagram post stand at Rs 80 lakh to 1 crore, according to Filmfare.

Given Shah Rukh Khan’s huge popularity worldwide, that comes across as a fair price doesn’t it?

On the professional front, Shah Ruk Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. However, the actor did not announce the project since then and fans have been eagerly waiting for his next announcement.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

