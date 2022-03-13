How Muslim matrimonial websites are better than agencies

Hyderabad: Earlier, the first thing that used to come to mind while searching for a life partner was matrimonial agencies but it is not true today. Let’s analyze how Muslim matrimonial websites are effective than agencies.

The matrimonial agencies were able to find the right life partner for the prospective brides and grooms in earlier days due to the fact that many people used to avail their services.

However, due to the increase in Muslim matrimonial websites, people started shifting online. Due to the trend, agencies are not getting enough profiles to find the right life partner for prospective brides and grooms.

Apart from the lack of profiles, agencies are also not able to compete with online matrimonial services due to high service charges.

Success rate of Muslim matrimonial websites

Another major reason for availing services of matrimonial websites is their success rate which is 10 times higher than agencies.

Then why many alliance seekers who avail services of online matrimonial websites are still unable to find the desired life partner? The reason behind such disappointments is service providers’ inability to understand the expectations of the prospective brides and grooms.

The scenario at Siasat Matri is completely different. The matrimonial service provider not only understands the expectations of the prospective brides and grooms but also ensures their privacies which is the concern of most of the parents of the prospective brides.

Syeda Sumaira (name changed to ensure privacy) was disappointed after taking services from various Muslim matrimonial websites as she was unable to find a match that satisfies her expectation. Later, she registered on Siasat Matri in the month of December 2021. Within two months, she found her better half.

It is not an isolated case, there are many people who were successfully able to find a life partner through Siasat Matri.

Video matrimonial service

Apart from providing access to thousands of profiles available on the website, Siasat Matri also provides others services such as showcasing profiles in video matrimonial service, etc. at affordable rates.

