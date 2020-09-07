How Nadda projected a ‘not for power’ image of BJP in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Sep 7 : Addressing the first state executive meeting in Jharkhand after the announcement of a new team of state president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, BJP President JP Nadda stressed on the centre’s ‘Vikas’ and how the eastern state has benefited from it. The BJP lost the last assembly election when the JMM, Congress and RJD forged an alliance to keep the NDA out of power.

Taking an apparent dig at the ruling coalition, Nadda remarked, “We have not come to gain any power in politics. We have come to change the picture and destiny of India.” Citing examples he said the BJP at the Centre brought a new education policy, the demand for which had been there for long.

“The BJP government left no stone unturned to bring Jharkhand into the mainstream. All the plans were implemented here,” said Nadda. He added that an AIIMS had come up in the state. “After AIIMS is ready, no person from the state will have to come to Delhi for treatment, he will get better treatment right here,” he remarked.

He added that the Centre’s push for ‘vocal for local’ will also help the artists of the state.

Nadda projected that the BJP is ‘mindful of Jharkhand inspite of being out of power in the state,’ saying, “Under the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana, Giridih, Hazaribagh and Godda have been added by the Prime Minister. We will all have to work together to get the migrant labourers who have come home, to join the mainstream.”

While Nadda also highlighted the heightened testing facilities and India’s ‘able handling’ of the coronavirus pandemic, the focus was to make a case before the people of Jharkhand that the BJP was not just worried about power, thus very subtly bringing the focus on the ruling JMM-Cong-RJD coalition that scrambled to come together to stop the BJP from attaining the numbers and forming the government in the state after the assembly election.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.