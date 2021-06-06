How online Muslim Matrimony cheaper than agencies

Hyderabad: Web technologies have not only made life easy but also made services cheaper. The same is true in the case of Muslim Matrimony. Nowadays prospective brides and grooms are preferring online Muslim matrimonial websites instead of agencies.

The services of agencies are not only costly but also involve other issues. In the case of some agencies, people are required to visit their offices physically to register themselves which is not practical during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Siasat Matri: The best online matrimonial website

To address all these challenges, Siasat Matri and Du-ba-Du have started video matrimonial series that can be accessed from the comfort of the houses.

When it comes to pricing, Siasat Matri provides services at the price as low as Rs. 2000 whereas most of the agencies are charging Rs. 20-30 thousand.

Apart from the pricing advantage, the technical staff at siasatmatri is very efficient in resolving the queries of the customers. It not only provides services on chat but also on a phone call.

Siasat Matri’s video series

Every month, two episodes of video series are being made available on YouTube. In every episode, profiles of prospective brides and grooms are showcased. Below is the recently released episode of the series.

It is not only helping persons whose profiles are being showcased in the videos but also those who are watching it. However, persons whose profiles are made available in the episode receive tremendous response thereby increases the chances of finding the life partner.

Persons who want their profiles to be showcased in the next episode can register on Siasat Matri (click here) for free and then become members (click here for a premium membership).

Siasat Matri team can be contacted either through chat option available on the website or by dialing +917207524803 or +917207244144 or +919550494556.