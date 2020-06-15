How Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik react after Sushant Singh ends life

New Delhi: Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik mourned over the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sania Mirza recalled the time when the actor had told her, “We would play tennis together one day”.

The world will miss you: Sania Mirza

She took to Twitter to write: “Sushant you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend.”

Sushant 💔 💔 you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad 😞 the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 14, 2020

Shoaib Malik shocked over the Shushant Singh’s suicide

Expressing shock over the death of the actor, Shoaib Malik wrote, “Shocked to hear about Shushant Singh commiting suicide, life is a long beautiful inning, 34 was not the age to let go, may your soul rest in peace #ShushantSinghRajput (1986-2020) gone too soon”.

– Shocked to hear about Shushant Singh commiting suicide, life is a long beautiful inning, 34 was not the age to let go, may your soul rest in peace #ShushantSinghRajput (1986-2020) gone too soon. — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 14, 2020

On Sunday, the actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself.

Background of Shushant Singh Rajput

Originally from Bihar, Rajput started off his career with television and gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor’s TV serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’, while acting alongside actor Ankita Lokhande.

He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che’, and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘PK’ and ‘Kedarnath’.

Rajput was last seen in ‘Chhichhore’ alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

