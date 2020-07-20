How Telangana COVID Call Centre battling against virus

Hyderabad: Telangana COVID call centre is playing an active role in the battle against the pandemic by creating awareness among the public and providing medical help to patients who are in need.

Counseling to persons in home quarantine

Specialists are not only providing counseling to persons who are in home quarantine but also following the cases for the period of 17 days.

The Govt of Telangana has created an empathetic emergency care number 18005994455 for #COVID19 patients to call and clear all their queries. #TelanganaFightsCorona @KTRTRS @Eatala_Rajender pic.twitter.com/9Ddnee8GY3 — Telangana Digital Media Wing (@DigitalMediaTS) July 14, 2020

The call centre is also offering consultation to the persons who are witnessing mild symptoms.

It is also helping persons who are in need of hospitalization by providing ambulance through 108 service.

Toll free centre

Persons who are suffering from even mild symptoms can call on toll free number 18005994455 to contact to the centre.

At present, the centre has more than 200 employees. They are working in two shifts.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1,296 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Sunday.

A total of 12,519 samples were tested for the virus out of which 1,296 tested positive, taking the total count to 45,076.

Of the 45,076 positive cases of coronavirus, 32,438 cases are cured/discharged and 415 deaths have been reported. Currently, 12,224 COVID-19 patients have been isolated and are being treated.