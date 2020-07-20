How Telangana COVID Call Centre battling against virus

Hyderabad: Telangana COVID call centre is playing an active role in the battle against the pandemic by creating awareness among the public and providing medical help to patients who are in need.
Counseling to persons in home quarantine
Specialists are not only providing counseling to persons who are in home quarantine but also following the cases for the period of 17 days.
The call centre is also offering consultation to the persons who are witnessing mild symptoms.
It is also helping persons who are in need of hospitalization by providing ambulance through 108 service.
Toll free centre
Persons who are suffering from even mild symptoms can call on toll free number 18005994455 to contact to the centre.
At present, the centre has more than 200 employees. They are working in two shifts.
Coronavirus cases in Telangana
Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1,296 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Sunday.
A total of 12,519 samples were tested for the virus out of which 1,296 tested positive, taking the total count to 45,076.
Of the 45,076 positive cases of coronavirus, 32,438 cases are cured/discharged and 415 deaths have been reported. Currently, 12,224 COVID-19 patients have been isolated and are being treated.