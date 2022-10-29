How Telangana police ‘busted’ BJP’s alleged MLA poaching attempt

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police in its remand report before the Anti Corruption Bureau court alleged the main suspect in the ‘Moinabad farmhouse MLA poaching case’, Ramachandra Bharati of Faridabad is in touch with top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Telangana in charge Sunil Bansal.

The police presented a 65-page remand report before the court and sought their remand. The court however rejected the appeal of the police and asked them to issue 41 CrPC notices to them.

The police submitted SMS conversations records, Whatsapp Chat screenshots and audio evidence before the court along with the remand report detailing the complicity of the three BJP-linked persons- Ramachandra, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy, in poaching the MLA’s Pilot Rohith Reddy, Rega Kantharao, Guvvala Balaraju and Beeram Harshavardhan with cash, cheques and contracts.

The police submitted before the court that there were three hidden cameras and two voice recorders with TRS (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy during the meeting and the other three MLAs joined to help him.

“At 3.05 pm, the hidden cameras were switched on and Rohith Reddy entered the hall with the accused at 3.10 pm on Wednesday. Other BRS (TRS) legislators Rega Kantharao, Guvvala Balaraju and Beeram Harshavardhan arrived at 4.10 pm,” the remand report stated.

The TRS MLAs and the accused had a chat for about three and a half hours. The police on a signal from Rohith Reddy “Nariyal Pani leyavoh” (bring coconut water) went inside the hall. Police said the conversation about giving Rs 50 crore to each MLA was recorded on the voice recorders.

The remand report mentions the fact that they had done further defections in other states. “It also contains the voice of Ramachandra Bharathi and Sateesh Sharma further stating that they have done defection in a similar manner in Karnataka, Delhi and other states. The voice recorder further discloses the phone call made by A-1 to one Tushar, wherein the name of Santosh BJP and his importance in the National party etc. was conversed clearly. When questioned about the recorded conversation, the A-1 to A-3 remained silent and did not speak anything.”

The police submitted the details of communication between Bansal and Ramachandra Bharathi from his phone to a number saved in the name of Sunil Kumar Bansal on September 26, saying that he needed to talk important matters about Telangana and asking for some time.

In another SMS to BL Santosh, BJP’s general secretary and an RSS pracharak, whose name was saved as Santosh BJP, Ramachandra Bharati claimed that there were 25 sitting MLAs ready to join, with the plan being to get 40.

The remand details about how the case unfolded since September 26 when Rohith was first approached by the BJP men and offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore to each MLA who shifted from the TRS (BRS) to BJP. They also said he could face ED, CBI raids, if he did not accept the proposal, following which Rohith Reddy decided to trap them and recorded their meeting. He shared the information with the three other MLAs.

Police say that the three accused when asked about the purpose of their visit, kept quiet.

The police then seized the pre-arranged electronic spy gadgets from the hall along with the two voice recorders from Rohith Reddy, in which the entire conversation is recorded, including the offer of a bribe of Rs 50 crore to each MLA.

In the recording, Ramachandra Bharathi stated that they had done ‘defection in a similar manner’ in Karnataka, Delhi and other states. The voice recorder also discloses the phone call made to Tushar and Santosh.