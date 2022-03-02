How to avoid a traffic jam, Cyberabad police has a message

Hyderabad: The official Twitter account of Cyberabad traffic police released a video on Wednesday on how not to get stuck in a traffic jam. The video talks about how to avoid traffic chaos at an intersection.

Regulation 9 of the Motor Vehicle Driving Regulations 2017 talks about the ‘precaution to be taken at an intersection’. It consists of three sub regulations:

· 9 (1) – It states that a vehicle shall invariably slow down when approaching a road intersection, a road junction, a pedestrian crossing or a road corner, and shall not enter any such intersection, junction or crossing if it is likely to endanger the safety of other road users moving onto, or already on, such intersection, road junction, pedestrian crossing or road corner.

· 9 (2) – It states that At intersections and junctions, vehicles approaching from the right side shall have the right of way: Provided that this sub-regulation shall not apply,-

(a) when the junction or intersection is being regulated by manual signals by unauthorized person, traffic lights or mandatory traffic signs; or

(b) When the vehicle is exiting a minor road and entering a major road.

· 9 (3) – It states that A motor vehicle shall not enter an intersection if the traffic on the intersection has come to a standstill even if it is on the main road or has a signal to proceed

How to avoid chaos at an intersection?

In other words, the vehicle approaching an intersection should slow down and it should not enter the intersection if there are pedestrians or other vehicles already present.

The vehicles approaching from the right side will have the first preference to go before others. This rule however does not apply to intersections being regulated by manual signs or vehicles exiting a minor road and entering a major road.

Most importantly the vehicle should not enter an intersection if the traffic has come to a standstill.