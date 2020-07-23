How to Be Productive in the First Ten Days of Dhul-Hijjah – (2)

Remembrance of Allah subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He)

Even though the Day of ‘Arafah has a special status, it is important to remember that all the days of Hajj are special days for dhikr (remembrance of Allah). The importance of dhikr is demonstrated by the following verses in which Allah subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He)addresses the pilgrims in Surah Al-Baqarah:

“…Then when you leave ‘Arafat, remember Allah (by glorifying His Praises, i.e. prayers and invocations) at al-Mash’ar al-Haram. And remember Him (by invoking Allah for all good) as He has guided you, and verily, you were, before, of those who were astray.” [Qur’an: Chapter 2, Verse 198]

“Then depart from the place from where [all] the people depart and ask forgiveness of Allah…” [Qur’an: Chapter 2, Verse 199]

Upon completing the rituals of Hajj, Allah specifically encourages the pilgrims to remember Allah abundantly, and in the following verse, the famous Dua is stated in the Quran:

رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِي ٱلدُّنۡيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِي ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ

“Our Lord, give us in this world [that which is] good and in the Hereafter [that which is] good and protect us from the punishment of the Fire.” [Qur’an: Chapter 2, Verse 201]

And, in reference to the days of Tashreeq (11-13 Dhul-Hijjah):

“And remember Allah during [specific] numbered days…” [Qur’an: Chapter 2, Verse 203]

The Udhiyah (Sacrifice)

A great act of charity to get closer to Allah subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He) on the day of ‘Eid ul-Adha is sacrificing a livestock animal. This revives the sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim ‘alayhi’l-salām (peace be upon him). He ‘alayhi’l-salām (peace be upon him) was ready to give up everything for the sake of Allah subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He)and submitted unconditionally to Allah’s subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He) commands by even offering his beloved son as a sacrifice.

Revive the spirit behind the sunnah, be generous and select a healthy animal for sacrifice. Are you prepared to sacrifice with the intention of gaining the closeness of Allah subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He)?

Remember to abstain from paring your nails or having your hair cut until after the sacrifice, as the Prophet Muhammad ṣallallāhu ‘alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him) is reported to have said:

“When anyone of you intends to sacrifice the animal and enter in the month of Dhul-Hijjah, he should not get his hair cut or nails pared till he has offered his sacrifice.” [Muslim]

Renew your taqwa

After the fasting of Ramadan whose main purpose was “that you may become righteous” [Qur’an: Chapter 2, Verse 183], Allah subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He) makes a special connection between sacrificing animals (which has to be offered during the days of Eid-ul-Adha) and taqwa:

“Their meat will not reach Allah, nor will their blood, but what reaches Him is piety (taqwa) from you.” [Qur’an: Chapter 22, Verse 37]

The people of taqwa, as explained in Dr. Muhsin Khan’s translation of the Qur’an, are “the pious believers of Islamic Monotheism who fear Allah subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He) much (abstain from all kinds of sins and evil deeds which He subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He) has forbidden) and love Allah subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He) much (perform all kinds of good deeds which He subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He) has ordained).”

Thus, let us repent from all our sins and try our level best to attain taqwa.

Give in charity

The days of Eid are the days of sacrifice. Apart from the udhiyah, what will you give for the pleasure of Allah subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He)?

a) Spend from what you really love

Allah subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He) says in the Qur’an:

“Never will you attain the good [reward] until you spend [in the way of Allah] from that which you love. And whatever you spend – indeed, Allah is Knowing of it.” [Qur’an: Chapter 3, Verse 92]

What is it that you value greatly? What possession can you sacrifice for Allah’s subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He)sake by giving it in charity? This may even be your talents, time, reputation, etc. How can you spend that in the way of Allah subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He)?

b) It’s time to give away everything extra

This may be the best time to de-clutter your house. Give in charity everything extra that you possess. Is there any use of hoarding stuff that you will never use?

Assess your community needs. What can you do to help your community?

Spread knowledge

Unfortunately, many Muslims are unaware of the superiority of these days or are unsure how to make the most of them. Spread awareness and multiply your rewards. This will also In sha Allah get you motivated to be foremost in performing good deeds.

The best days of the entire year have finally arrived! Muslims from around the globe will unite to perform one of the greatest forms of worship: Hajj. Let us make the most of this grand opportunity. Draw nearer to our Creator by performing acts of worship with true sincerity and according to the sunnah.

May Allah subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He) make us understand the greatness of these days and help us perform the best possible deeds with the purest of intentions. Aameen.