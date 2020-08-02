How Twitterati reacts after Amul introduces “Haldi Ice Cream”

New Delhi: Coronavirus pandemic has not only claimed lives of lakhs of people across the world but also changed the way businesses function.

Amid pandemic, boasting immunity has become important whereas, turmeric is known for many health benefits.

It seems that keep these into view, Amul has introduced “Haldi Ice Cream”.

It tweeted, “Enjoy a scoop of #Amul Haldi Ice cream power packed with the goodness of haldi, milk, honey, pepper, dates, almonds and cashew. Definitely the most fun way to good health”.

Twitterati reaction

Reacting over it one of the Twitterati wrote, “Add some paneer, tomato, onions – make nice Subzi “.

Add some paneer, tomato, onions – make nice Subzi https://t.co/SWAEuP1Hlp — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) July 31, 2020

Another person wrote, “Amul I love you but pl don’t pull a Patanjali”.

Amul I love you but pl don’t pull a Patanjali. https://t.co/CCloNJnrFg — ND (@navdhad) July 31, 2020

Following are some of the reactions of netizens

This also they will say is an immunity booster 🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/FwkZU9JGur — Hemanth Kumar C R (@crhemanth) July 31, 2020

Haldi so that you don't get a sore throat eating icecream 🙏🏻🙆‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/GdKafoHm0R — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) July 31, 2020