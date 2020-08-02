How Twitterati reacts after Amul introduces “Haldi Ice Cream”

New Delhi: Coronavirus pandemic has not only claimed lives of lakhs of people across the world but also changed the way businesses function.

Amid pandemic, boasting immunity has become important whereas, turmeric is known for many health benefits.

It seems that keep these into view, Amul has introduced “Haldi Ice Cream”.

It tweeted, “Enjoy a scoop of #Amul Haldi Ice cream power packed with the goodness of haldi, milk, honey, pepper, dates, almonds and cashew. Definitely the most fun way to good health”.

Twitterati reaction

Reacting over it one of the Twitterati wrote, “Add some paneer, tomato, onions – make nice Subzi “.

Another person wrote, “Amul I love you but pl don’t pull a Patanjali”.

Following are some of the reactions of netizens

