How the violence played out in Northeast Delhi

NEW DELHI: On the night between February 22 and February 23, around 500 to 1000 women protestors began a sit-in protest in the stretch of the Seelampur – Jaffrrabad road.

Then one tweet by Delhi BJP MLA Kapil Mishra served as an ultimatum to Delhi police to destroy the Shaheen Bagh environment that he said had begun to surface in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh.

The tweet read “*Dilli police ko 3 din ka ultimatum Jaffarbad aur Chand Bagh ki sadkein khaali karwaayiein, is ke baad humein mat samjhaayeiga. Hum apki bhi nahi suneinge. sirf 3 din.”

Within a few hours on February 23 night, the police and right-wing mobs descended upon these protest sites in various Northeast Delhi localities. Saffron flags were hoisted upon the homes of Seelampur, Jafrabad, Maujpaur and Babarpur to differentiate Hindu homes from Muslim ones.

At 1 pm on February 23, the police resorted to lathi-charge with stones being pelted. At 4:30 pm, people from various protest sites joined the protest by the Jaffarabad Metro station. Hence, the imposition of Section 144 in most Northeast Delhi Districts.

Many videos did the rounds on social media of police officers in Chand Bagh participating in violence and turning a blind eye to when it is seen on the other side.

Apart from five deaths, at least 50 people suffered injuries on the first night of violence.

On the 25th, houses were set ablaze near the Maujpur Metro Station during the second day of this violence. The Quint’s Shadab Moizee mentioned that media wasn’t allowed to cover the protest as people remained confined to their homes.

Plus, while such violence continued unabated, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to express joy about President Donald Trump’s wife visiting one of Delhi’s schools.

Mustafabad too experienced the wrath of right-wing mobs as an ambulance driver seeking to enter Al-Hind Hospital was beaten up.

Plus, BJP MLA Sanjay Verma leading an East Delhi march with him and his supporters chanting “Goli maaro saaloN ko” slogans through the Mangal Bazar in Laxmi Nagar.

However, more violence continues to unfold in the Mustafabad area as the area’s Aam Admi Party MLA Haji Mohammed Yunus also tweeted to the Prime Minister, Lieutenant Governor, Home Minister and Delhi Police’s twitter handles for army assistance.