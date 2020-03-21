How to ward off the threat of coronavirus – Islamic way

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.

The seven coronaviruses that can infect people are:

1. 229E (alpha coronavirus)

2. NL63 (alpha coronavirus)

3. OC43 (beta coronavirus)

4. HKU1 (beta coronavirus)

5. Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV)

6. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV)

7. SARS-CoV-2 (the novel coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19)

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is a new strain that was discovered in 2019 and has not been previously identified in humans.

According to the Telegraph, the London based newspaper, more than 272,000 people are known to be infected and over 11,300 deaths have been recorded, including 177 people in the UK. The outbreak started in China, the bulk of cases and fatalities are now outside that country and the virus is spreading internationally.

The new virus, officially called Covid-19, is also dangerous – so far, around 20 per cent of confirmed cases have been classed as severe or critical.

Symptoms

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the main symptoms of the coronavirus are: Dry cough, fever, tiredness /lethargy, shortness of breath (in more severe cases).

“Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don’t feel unwell,” the WHO added.

A Muslim, in a video, has said the following points

Make wudu 5 times in a day then pray your 5 daily prayers. Recite from adhkar and recite Quran.

In Wudu, a person need to wash his hands, face and legs. And it is scientifically proven that washing our hands, mouth and our body parts gives us strength and defend us from many diseases.

And whosoever places their trust onto Allah, it is sufficient for him.

Remember Allah (SWT) in good times; He will remember you in your times of difficulty.

Allah (SWT) says: Say, “Never will we be struck except by what Allah (SWT) has decreed for us; He is our protector.”

And upon Allah let the believers rely.

In Quran, Allah (SWT) says: And rely upon Allah; and sufficient is Allah as Disposer of affairs. – (Surah Ahzab; Verse: 3)

Allah Says in Surah Ahzab, verse: 3

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.