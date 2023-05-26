How will the new parliament building be inaugurated? Here’re details

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla will lead the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building on Sunday, May 28, which will be dedicated to the nation.

Even though the exact details of the inauguration have not been made public, ANI has learnt through reliable sources that the inauguration will take place in two phases.

The sources told ANI that the rituals ahead of the inaugural ceremony will begin in the morning and is likely to be held in a pandal (canopy) near the Gandhi statue in Parliament. PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Hariwansh and some senior ministers in the government are likely to be part of the ceremony.

It is learnt that after the pujas, the dignitaries will examine the premises of the Lok Sabha’s chamber and the Rajya Sabha chamber in the new building. It is likely that the sacred ‘Sengol’ will be installed in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker’s chair, after performing some rituals, for which priests from Tamil Nadu, including the original jeweller who designed it, will be present.

A prayer ceremony will also be organised on the premises of the new parliament building, say the sources.

The morning phase will end at close to 9:30 am after which the second leg of the ceremony is expected to begin at noon with the singing of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha chamber in the presence of all the dignitaries including PM Modi.

During this phase, a speech will be delivered by the Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman, Hariwansh, who will further read a written congratulatory message on behalf of Rajya Sabha, Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar. A written message by the President Droupadi Murmu will also be read out on the occasion.

In fact, two short audio-video films will also be showcased for the dignitaries present to talk about the process of construction of the new parliament, building and its significance.

Lok Sabha Speaker, who is the custodian of the Parliament will also be making a speech on the occasion.

A slot has also been kept for the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha to make his speech on the occasion. However, it is known that LoP Mallikarjun Kharge is unlikely to attend the ceremony on Sunday after the Congress party along with a host of opposition parties announced the boycott of the inauguration ceremony.

PM Modi will also be releasing a coin and stamp on the historic occasion and will also be making his speech on the occasion following which the Secretary-General Lok Sabha will deliver the Vote of Thanks to mark the closing of the ceremony, the sources told ANI.

Amid the boycott call by the opposition, the Centre has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 28.

Apart from BJP, several parties in the NDA including AIADMK, Apna Dal, the Republican Party of India, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, NPP, and NPF have confirmed their attendance for the function on Sunday.

Several neutral parties, including Biju Janata Dal, TDP, and YSRCP will be present for the inauguration.

Amongst the opposition parties, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and Janata Dal-Secular will also attend the function on Sunday.

This comes after 19 opposition parties including Congress put out a joint statement announcing a boycott of the Parliament building inauguration.

Invitations for the inauguration of the new parliament, building slated to take place on May 28 have been sent both physically as well as through e-invitation.

The sources told ANI that apart from sitting members of Parliament of both houses, invitations have been sent to former Lok Sabha Speakers and former Rajya Sabha Chairman. All chief ministers have also been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony. Invitations have also been sent to Secretaries of all ministries of the government of India.

The chief architect of the new parliament building, Bimal Patel and reputed industrialist Ratan Tata whose company TATA has constructed the new building have also been invited to the inauguration of the new building.

An invitation has also been sent to certain prominent personalities, including film stars and sports persons.

The new Parliament building symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat) and maintains the government.

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927, and is now going to be almost 100 years old. The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements. In both Houses, there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting the efficiency of the work of the Members.

Considering the above, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament. Consequently, on 10 December 2020, the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The newly constructed Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction.

Now the newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India’s glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha while 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha while 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.