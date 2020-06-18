HP board declares Class 12 results, girls outshine boys

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Education Board here on Thursday declared Class 12 results with an overall pass percentage of 76.07 and girls outshining boys, officials said.

This year, the results saw an improvement of 14 percentage points in comparison with last year.

Prakash Kumar of Kullu, a science student, topped the state with 99.4 per cent marks.

According to officials, 86,633 students–43,410 boys and 42,898 girls–had appeared for the examinations this year. As many as 65,654 students were declared pass. While the pass percentage of girls was 79.75, those of boys was 72.42.

In the merit list of 83 students, girls secured 65 positions and boys 18, said Dr Suresh Kumar Soni, chairman of the board. Fourty-six students belonged to government schools while 37 were from private ones, he added.

The maximum 49,878 students linked to the arts stream took the exams followed by 25,356 science and 11,399 commerce students.

In arts stream, Shruti Kashyap of Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr in Kullu, stood first with 98.2 per cent marks. She secured 491 marks out of 500.

In commerce, Megha Gupta of Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Nahan of Sirmour topped the state with 97.6 per cent marks. She scored 488 marks out of 500.

Prakash Kumar of Science School of Education, Dhalpur, Kullu, not only topped the science stream, but also grabbed the first spot across all streams in the entire state with 99.4 per cent marks. He secured 497 marks out of 500.

Soni said this year, the results were declared late due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Despite adverse conditions, the board planned day-to-day work to evaluate papers in the interest of students as soon as it become possible to do so, he said.

Source: PTI

