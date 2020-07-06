HP Governor Bandaru Dattatreya extends his birthday greetings to Dalai Lama

Hyderabad: Bandaru Dattatraya Governor of Himachal Pradesh today extended warm greetings to Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 85th birthday

The Governor said that the spiritual leader Dalai Lama is a symbol of peace, love and compassion. He is a revered leader and a preacher of tranquility and goodwill. He is an apostle of peace and struggle, who is known for his non-violent struggle for the liberation of Tibet. The Dalai Lama is not only the leader of Tibetan people but humanity at large, the Governor said.

Bandaru Dattatraya wished him a healthy and long life so that he could continue to guide the humanity for many more years to come.

Rathna Chotrani