HP: Hamirpur admin sends 100 samples for COVID-19 testing

Hamirpur: The Hamirpur district authorities on Sunday sent 100 samples of suspected coronavirus patients to a Tanda medical college for testing, two days after the detection of a couple of cases in the district.

A migrant woman from Ward No.7 in Hamirpur town and a 45-year-old man from the Jol Sappar area in Nadaun had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, after which the authorities decided to screen 16,000 families in the district.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said 100 samples from containment areas of Hamirpur town and 12 gram panchayats were sent to Tanda’s Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College for testing.

As per protocol, the area within a three-km radius of Ward No. 7 and Jol Sappar has been declared a containment zone.

The area beyond the containment zone but within five-km radius of Ward No. 7 and Jol Sappar has been declared a buffer zone.

The DC said 64 teams have been deployed for the screening of people.

Over 7,000 people belonging to nearly 1,800 families have so far been screened to check the spread of the virus, he said, adding that 24 health officers are supervising the teams.

Any type of movement in the containment and buffer areas, except for those engaged in emergency services and valid pass holders, was banned as per protocol.

However, for people living in these areas, essential commodities like milk, fruits, vegetables, medicines and cooking gas will be supplied on the doorstep, the DC said.

Source: PTI

