HP OMEN 15: A suitable match for Indian gamers

New Delhi, Oct 25 : The gaming laptop market in India has become intensely competitive and PC and printing major HP Inc has now brought OMAN 15 to woo young customers looking for perfect gaming machines to kill boredom and maintain work-life balance in the social distancing times.

The HP OMEN 15, with a smallest 15-inch gaming laptop footprint in the industry, offers a new OMEN diamond logo in a blue to green gradient. The laptop comes in both Mica Silver and Shadow Black with optional full RGB per-key lighting.

The laptop comes with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors or with up to AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processor.

While OMEN 15 (Intel) is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999, OMEN 15 (AMD processor) begins from Rs 75,999. The laptop comes with a wide variety of storage options, including up to 1TB PCIe SSD supporting ‘RAID 010’ for blazing load speeds.

We used the Intel edition (the high-end Rs 120,999 machine) for a couple of days and here is what we think about the machine.

The 2.36 Kg OMEN laptop brings together an ecosystem of hardware and software to help today’s gamers feel connected and entertained.

In terms of design, the laptop scores decent thanks to its practical design elements.

The machine looks neat and clean with an all-plastic chassis has a soft-touch finish along with a gradient OMEN diamond logo in a blue to green gradient.

It has a full-sized QWERTY keyboard with a large trackpad and ample palm rests. The keyboard is comfortable to work on.

The display is surrounded by narrow bezels with a webcam sitting on the top position. The speakers sit between the display lid and the keyboard, making things simple.

The latest OMEN 15, featuring a redesigned chassis with the smallest 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, is suitable for pro-level gaming graphics.

The buttery smooth experience doesn’t improve only games but makes the whole desktop experience more enjoyable thanks to the 144Hz display.

The colours looked good enough on a daily basis and one would definitely love watching videos.

Focusing on the ports, we get a USB Type-C port with USB 3.1 gen 1 protocol support, a Mini Display port, three USB Type-A ports with 3.1 protocol support, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, an RJ 45 port, and SD card reader slot.

The gaming laptop is supported by a new 180- degree flat hinge design for increased stability during those hectic gaming sessions, with options up to OLED, or FHD 300 Hz11 and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology on select configurations.

When it comes to internals, the HP OMEN 15 unit sports 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor with 6 cores, 2.6GHz base clock and up to 5GHz boost clock.

HP has also added 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU with 4GB GDDR6 video memory.

For intensive gaming, it is a perfect machine. The game ran at Ultra High settings consistently without any major drops in frames or glitches.

The gamers can boost multi-stream HD and 4K video experiences with Thunderbolt 3 on select configurations.

HP delivers the industry’s first implemented IR thermopile sensor within a gaming laptop to optimise thermal efficiencies, maintain steady yet quiet fan acoustic control, and maximise performance from the Dynamic Power feature within OMEN Command Center.

The machine comes with 3-cell, 52.5 Wh Li-ion polymer battery with fast charge.

To maximise productivity during media consumption and browsing, the laptop features command Centre which enables a hybrid setting for battery life up to 12.5 hours which is a godsend for streaming new Amazon Prime series Mirzapur season 2.

With performance control within the OMEN command centre, the device easily controls thermals and fan speed and includes a performance mode.

Apart from gaming, long working hours went smooth and lag-free.

Conclusion: In gaming, no one-size-fits-all and HP OMEN 15 caters to a different set of audience based on their requirements.

It is a suitable match for someone looking for a gaming laptop with the best display quality.

