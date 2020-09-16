HP patents clamshell foldable phone like Galaxy Z Flip

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 16th September 2020 4:44 pm IST

New York: PC and printer major HP which once experimented with phablets is reportedly working on a clamshell foldable smartphone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The company patented a design for such a smartphone with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) and the patent was approved last month, reports LetsGoDigital.

The HP patent describes a technology for applying flexible screens to mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets or computers.

Although similar to the folding method of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the HP patent describes it as ‘using a movable hinge that can be folded in different positions’ and is not limited to folding in half.

READ:  Huawei announces HarmonyOS 2.0, coming to phones next year

However, it is not necessary that HP would launch such a product in the market.

In 2016, HP Inc unveiled Elite x3, a 5.96-inch touchscreen device that ran Windows 10 Mobile and supported Continuum, a feature that allowed the device to be attached seamlessly to a separate screen, mouse and keyboard.

Earlier, Huawei also filed a new patent for a new clamshell design foldable phone.

The patents reveal a foldable flip phone designed handset with a vertically-stacked camera module on the rear, GizmoChina reported recently.

Source: IANS
