HP says it is Windows 11 ready

New Delhi: HP on Friday announced that its currently shipping portfolio of Windows-based PCs are expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 when available later this year.

With Windows 11, creators will have a simple, powerful UX to improve their productivity and focus, along with a new pen menu that can be personalized for fast access to creative apps.

“The PC is essential, enabling people to create, consume and collaborate in unique and authentic ways,” Mike Nash, Chief Technologist and global head of Customer Experience and Portfolio Strategy, Personal Systems at HP Inc, said in a statement.

“Our ambition is to empower people with breakthrough PC experiences no matter where they work, play or learn. We are excited about Windows 11 because it helps build on that promise,” Nash added.

HP’s currently shipping Windows-PC-based portfolio will enhance features from Windows 11, outlined earlier by Microsoft.

This includes currently shipping HP Spectre, HP ENVY and HP Pavilion portfolios, including the HP Spectre x360 14, HP ENVY x360 15 and the HP Pavilion All-in-One.A

These devices are designed with a creator’s workflow in mind, with personalized creative experiences from factory colour calibration on the displays, performance optimization in HP Command Center and creative scenarios to optimize your display in HP Display Control.

“HP’s collaboration and feedback during the Windows 11 planning process has been extremely valuable,” said Nicole Dezen, Vice President, Device Partner Sales at Microsoft.

“We look forward to HP launching their new devices that will light up Windows 11 capabilities and provide new experiences to our joint customers around the world,” Dezen added.