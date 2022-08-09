HP unveils new PCs to enable hybrid lifestyle for creators in India

New Delhi: Leading PC maker HP on Tuesday introduced a new range of all-in-one PCs built that aims to enable a seamless work and entertainment experience for a hybrid workforce for Indian creators.

The new all-in-one PCs include two new PCs — HP Pavilion 31.5-inch, which starts at Rs 99,999 and the HP ENVY 34-inch, which starts at Rs 175,999.

“HP has always strived to create innovative products based on customer insights. As lifestyles evolve to a hybrid one, we endeavor to provide the greatest experiences required to blend well with our customers’ home environments,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems at HP India, said in a statement.

“Our new all-in-one Desktops cater to today’s modern creators and can support them with work, entertainment, and creativity without the need for multiple devices,” Bedi added.

Also Read Chinese hackers attack govt ministries, military plants globally

The HP ENVY 34-inch and Pavilion 31.5-inch come with Intel 11th Gen and 12th Gen processors for power and performance meant for multi-tasking between working, creating and being entertained.

The TV and monitor capabilities with robust speakers enable modern creators to switch from content streaming to casual gaming or to use the AIO as a second screen for increased productivity, in a hybrid environment.

The HP Pavilion 31.5-inch all-in-one PC is designed to toggle smoothly between a streamlined work environment and a clutter-free entertainment experience.

It is an ideal choice for a hybrid lifestyle by serving multiple purposes of work, creativity and entertainment into a single space-saving device.