HPS announces 100% fee waiver for students who lost parents to COVID

Hyderabad: Management of the city-based Hyderabad Public School (HPS) on Monday announced a complete fee waiver for students of both Begumpet and Ramanthapur branches, who lost their single or earning parent to COVID-19.

Besides, the school also announced a reduction of Rs 10,000 on the annual tuition fee to all its students for the academic year 2021-22 due to the prolonged shutdown of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, Telangana Today said in a report.

The Secretary, Board of Governors of HPS said that the reduction of Rs 10,000 in the tuition fee is in addition to the fee concessions that were already extended to the students for the academic year 2020-21.

The management also rolled back the 10 per cent proposed fee hike for the 2021-22 academic year.

About HPS

Established as Jagirdar’s college by the seventh Nizam in 1923, it was exclusively attended by the wards of aristocrats and elites. Later in 1951, it was renamed the Hyderabad Public School.