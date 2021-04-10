HPS represents a glorious era which surprisingly continues till date

Mohammed Najeeb Shahzore

What do Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft), Shantanu Narayen (CEO of Adobe Inc.), the Owaisi brothers, Ajay Banga (President of Master Card), Syed Akbaruddin (former permanent representative of India at the UN), cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and ghazal maestro Talat Aziz have in common?

They are all illustrious alumni of Hyderabad Public School at Begumpet. It was founded in 1923 as Jagirdars’ College by The Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan after Mr Weikfeld, the Director General of the Court of Wards, advised him on the need to set up such an educational institution in Hyderabad.

The Court of Wards was a legal body established by the British Indian Government that protected heirs and their estates when the heir was a minor. Estates would be managed on behalf of the heir, with education and upbringing through the offices of the Court until he could manage his inheritance independently. Control of the estates would return to the heir when he came of age. Mr Weikfeld wanted these wards as well as children of the elite to study in a standardized educational institution, which is why the Jagirdars’ College was set up.

Hyderabad Public School (Pictures courtesy : Mohammed Habib Photography

The palatial building was designed by the renowned British architect, Sir Vincent Esch, the pioneer of Indo-Saracenic style of architecture. Some of his other notable works include Osmania General Hospital, High Court of Hyderabad, Kacheguda Railway Station & City College to name a few.

Before the Zamindari system was abolished in 1950, the school was exclusively attended by the sons of aristocrats & elites. It was renamed as The Hyderabad Public School in 1951, and stands over a campus of 122 acres. About 89 acres were given by Lady Vaqar ul Umra, wife of Hyderabad State PM Sir Vaqar ul Umra, the man who built Falaknuma Palace, Spanish Mosque, Vaqar Manzil & many more such architectural marvels.

With such a rich history behind it, it’s not surprising that HPS continues to produce statesmen, professionals, business leaders and well known politicians that Hyderabad and the whole of India is proud of.

Dr Mohammed Najeeb Shahzore is a specialist physician based in Kuwait with an interest in Hyderabad’s history & culture.