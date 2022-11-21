Hrithik gifts 100cr home to Saba? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: Bollywood is a hub for rumours and gossip. We all need a pinch of both on regular basis but sometimes the speculated information is just not true. The recent victim who fell prey to such misinformation is the coolest couple in B-town — Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad.

A couple of days ago, reports of that the couple moving in together surfaced online. It was said that Hrithik gifted a lavish 100cr apartment to Saba which is spread over three floors, located near the Juhu-Versova link road, Mumbai. Fans went gaga after over these speculations and wondered if their favourite is planning to get married soon.

However, there is no truth to all these rumours. Slamming such reports, Hrithik took to his Twitter and wrote “There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job”

There is no truth to this.



As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job. https://t.co/jDBQF0OvdL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 20, 2022

After the Dhoom 2 actor clarified the rumours of moving in with his girlfriend, a close source to them revealed that both of them are in a good place together and are very much focused on their careers right now.

On the professional front, Hrithik is all set to hit the big screen with his upcoming movie ‘Fighter’ co-star Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Saba Azad will be seen in Rocket Boyz 2 after getting a lot of appreciation for her role first season of Rocket Boyz