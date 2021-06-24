Hrithik Roshan announces Krrish 4, see his Instagram post

By Rasti Amena|   Published: 24th June 2021 10:37 am IST
Hrithik Roshan from Krrish (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan’s superhero film ‘Krrish’ completed 15 years of its release on Wednesday.

Marking the occasion, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a small clip of his animated look from ‘Krrish’. The clip displayed the text ’15 years of Krrish’.

Along with it, Hrithik Roshan also expressed his excitement about the fourth part of the superhero franchise, which is in pipeline.

“The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish 4. #15yearsofKrrish,” he captioned the post.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, ‘Krrish’ is a sequel to 2003 movie ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’. The film starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas opposite Hrithik while ‘Krrish 3’ featured the duo along with Kangana Ranaut.

Fans were excited after seeing Hrithik Roshan’s post.

“Can’t wait for ‘Krrish 4’,” a user commented.

“Looking forward to ‘Krrish 4’,” singer-composer Salim Merchant wrote.

