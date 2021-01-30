Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to play Ram and Sita in Ramayana

Mumbai: What could be more exciting than the enthusiastic fans especially the movie buffs watching leading stars together on screen? Fans of the superstars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have been eagerly waiting to see them together on big screen.

And now, it looks like that desire will finally turn into reality as the two are expected to feature in Madhu Mantena’s interpretation of the epic Ramayana which is all set to start filming shortly. While the lead cast is yet to be finalised, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have been roped in to play the role of Ram and Sita in Ramayana.

According to Bollywood Hungama report, Ramayana is a dream project of Mantena and it would be his aupicious flag-bearing project. The magnum opus is budgeted at Rs 300 crores and would be in 3D. Dangal’s director Nitesh Tiwari will held the big project.

The film would be of inordinate length, as no aspect of the Holy Scripture would be left undermined or left out. Or, Mantena may release the grand epic as two full-length feature films, report said.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the details of Ramayana. If the reports are to be believed it is surely going to be a exciting project as we will get to see a fresh pair on the big screen.

Ramayana will mark Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s second project. Their first movie is Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’. The official announcement of the movie was made on January 10 and ever since then, people can’t keep calm to witness their sizzling chemistry onscreen.