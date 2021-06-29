Hrithik Roshan goes shirtless, Sussanne Khan’s comment is unmissable

"Good catch," Hrithik Roshan wrote as caption with the Instagram picture that was flooded with compliments

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 29th June 2021 10:21 am IST
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan posted a shirtless picture on Monday afternoon, flaunting muscular bare chest and a tanned look.

In the Instagram photo, the actor wears reflective sunglasses and black cap to complete the look.

“Good catch,” he wrote as caption with the Instagram picture that was flooded with compliments.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor wrote: “Constantly raising the bar.”

The best comment, however, came from Hrithik’s ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan. “You look 21,” she wrote.

Last week, the actor marked 15 years of his hit film “Krrish” and also he announced the fourth instalment of the franchise, “Krrish 4”.

Hrithik took to his social media handles and made the announcement with a short clip.

The actor will next be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit “Vikram Vedha” starring Vijay Sethupati and R. Madhdhavan. The remake will be helmed by the director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original.


