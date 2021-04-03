Hrithik Roshan shares he is learning ‘to let go’ in latest post

New Delhi: Revealing about one of the joys of his life, actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday treated his fans by dropping a stunning picture wherein the actor looked suave while he is all suited up.

Clad in an all-blue ensemble, the ‘War’ actor posted a new picture on Instagram that sees the star turning into a suave avatar. Looking breathtaking as ever in the stunning picture, the actor is seen sporting a white t-shirt with a blue pant coat.

The ‘Greek God’ seemed to be in a pensive mood as he flashed his radiant for the camera.

Taking to the captions, he revealed that he is learning to let go of things to be joyous in life. “Used to be so difficult for me to laugh on screen. So tensed up all the time. Learning to let go has been one of the joys of my life,” he wrote using a heart emoticon.

With the post hitting more than 4 lakh likes within 35 minutes of being posted, scores of the 47-year-old fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emotions in an awe of the stunning post.

Hrithik, who was last seen in the 2019 film ‘War’, will next feature in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone and will also shoot in April for the Indian adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’.

The actor also has ‘Krrish 4’ and the Hindi remake of the Tamil crime thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’ in the pipeline.