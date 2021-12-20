Hrithik Roshan’s home tour: Videos, cost and more

Mumbai: Often touted as Bollywood‘s ‘Greek God’, Hrithik Roshan is one of the most sought after actors in the Indian film industry. He is known for playing versatile roles and has given numerous hits and films in his career of over two decades. From playing the role of Rohit in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai to immortalising Mughal emperor Akbar in Jodhaa Akbar, the actor has played some intriguing roles in his Bollywood career.

Hrithik is also known for his killer dance moves and he enjoys a huge fan base for it. Be it is effortless moves or his sweet expressions, everything about the superstar impresses fans. From Ek Pal Ka Jeena in his debut movie to Tu Meri from Bang Bang, Hrithik’s hook steps continue to be a rage among audience.

From acting roles to endorsement, Hrithik Roshan earns big dough of money and he loves to spend it on the most lavish things. His beautiful sea-facing home is one among. According to reports, Hrithik has spent Rs 100 crore on his mansion in Mumbai.

In 2017, Hrithik Roshan was interviewed by his home’s designer Ashiesh Shah for an episode of Design HQ and we got an inside look into his palatial den which is beautifully designed. One of the most craziest things about his home is all the pieces are movable to turn it into a playground for whenever needed. It seems like the color palette of walls and sofas is inspired by the sea. His den also has a billiards table and a chocolate-dispensing vending machine. For more details watch the video below and also check out some of the pictures.