Hrithik Roshan’s ‘impersonation’ case to be probed by CIU

Mumbai, Dec 14 : The Mumbai Police has transferred a complaint of stalking and impersonation lodged four years ago by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, to the Crime Branch, officials said here on Monday.

In the complaint against an unknown person, Hrithik had said the accused was allegedly speaking with actress Kangana Ranaut on his behalf from an email ID.

Following a request by Hrithik’s lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani and Gunjan Mangla to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, the case will now be probed by the elite Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Crime Branch.

In the past, the police forensic experts could not ascertain any facts about the email ID which was located in the US and hence filed a nil report in June 2017.

Hrithik’s lawyers pointed out to Singh that depsite the Magistrate’s order directing the police to return the actor’s laptop and mobile phone submitted for the probe, he had not collected it yet to enable the police complete the probe and catch the real culprit.

Officials are hopeful that with the case now handed over to the CIU, the real culprit may be traced in the case.

—IANS

qn/vd