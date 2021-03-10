Hrithik Roshan’s reply to fan on Twitter got her free AC service, here’s how

Mumbai: The Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan turned actual god or just a savior, as he helped a female fan to get free AC service with his single reply on Twitter. Wondering how?

Well, it all started when a Twitter user name Rupali shared a witty tweet related to advertisements of all the brands that Hrithik Roshan endorses during the summer. Her tweet received a humorous reply from Urban Company. To this, Rupali responded and tagged actor Hrithik Roshan to give him a compliment.

Tweets that grabbed Hrithik Roshan’s attention

On March 2, Rupali wrote, “Garmi aa rahi hai, Beardo accessories se beard set karke Arrow ki shirt aur Paragon ki chappal pehno, Mountain Dew piyo, Zebronics ke headphones lagao, aur HRX workout karo. Make sure you install Plasto tank in your home so that you get nice water and learn coding on Whitehat Jr.”

A service company quickly replied to her tweet saying, “Itna kar rahe ho toh AC service bhi kara hi lo #SummerEssentials.”

Itna kar rahe ho toh AC service bhi kara hi lo #SummerEssentials https://t.co/fRnwoAjppI — Urban Company (@urbancompany_UC) March 2, 2021

She later then went on to drop a comment on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday wish for Tiger Shroff, and wrote, “@iHrithik hope you have serviced your AC too, coz you’re too hot.” She again tweeted, “Can you help me get a free AC service??”

@iHrithik hope you have serviced your AC too, coz you're too hot 🤭🤪🔥 https://t.co/Oy4PYzbjZC — 𝑹𝒖𝒑𝒂𝒍𝒊⭐💫 (@KrazyGal92) March 2, 2021

This is where Hrithik Roshan came and intervened. Replying to Rupali’s tweet, the War actor wrote, “At your service Ma’am!”

At your service Ma'am! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 9, 2021

Post Hrithik’s reply, the service company tweeted, “It’s magic! It’s magic! We’ve got the power-jet you’ll need. AC service for a year and UC vouchers are all yours!”

What did the actor share on Women’s Day?

Hrithik Roshan, who is an avid social media user, often interacts with his fans and shares posts related to his family. On the International Women’s Day, the actor wrote about his niece Suranika. “While we celebrate the history of womankind and their strength, I want to give a proud shoutout to the present and future force of strength, power and growth… Closer home. This is Suranika! My niece, who has me swelling with pride being a witness to her journey. At 20, she put her heart and soul into an art that is cherished in our household – food! Filling our stomachs with healthy treats from her kitchen and our hearts full of joy,” he wrote.

He went to add, “3 years later, she now has taken to spread positive energies and good vibes with an online venture hosting a range of power crystals. Suranika is a woman with passion, ambition and immense strength. Her existence drives me to follow my heart and fearlessly stride forward. Happy Woman’s Day my darling and to all the feminine energies out there. We are because you are.”

Hrithik’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in action film, Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone. Fighter will be directed by Hrithik’s WAR helmer Siddharth Anand, who is also turning a producer with the film. He will also play a cameo in SRK’s Pathan.