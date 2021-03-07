Hry first to achieve targets in rural road construction: Dy CM

Chandigarh, March 7 : Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said Haryana is the first state to successfully complete the first-batch of phase-III of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.

In this phase, 690 kms of rural roads were planned with an outlay of Rs 383.58 crore.

Apart from this, Haryana became the first state to achieve another historic success under the scheme as it got the approval for Phase-II on March 5 and this included approval for 120 roads to be built at a cost of about Rs 550 crore.

Chautala said the total length of the roads sanctioned in 14 districts is 1,217 kms.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Public Works Department portfolio, told the media here that nine roads are in Ambala district, 17 in Bhiwani, two in Faridabad, 14 in Fatehabad, 14 in Hisar, three in Jind, seven in Kaithal, eight in Kurukshetra, one in Mahendragarh, 12 in Palwal, 11 in Panipat, four in Rohtak, seven in Sirsa and 11 in Sonipat district.

Earlier, he said roads measuring 670 kms were approved for 11 districts.

