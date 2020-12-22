Hry identifies 1.9L healthcare workers for priority vaccination

Chandigarh, Dec 22 : Data of more than 1.9 lakh healthcare workers, from both private and government sectors, have been compiled for administering coronavirus vaccine on priority, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said on Tuesday.

He said the department has identified 1,800 vaccination sites and 5,000 vaccinators for administering the vaccine. To ensure the vaccine reaches every district, the department has made arrangements for 22 vans.

Arora said the state has prepared the vaccine rollout plan on the pattern of the existing universal immunisation programmes such as measles-rubella.

On the availability of cold storages, he said the state has a sufficient cold-chain network.

Also, all districts have been instructed to create additional dry space for storing logistics and a majority of districts have already created extra space for it, he added.

For the infrastructure for storage, transportation and maintaining the vaccines, four regional stores have been identified in Hisar, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Rohtak, besides 22 district vaccine stores and 659 cold chains.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.