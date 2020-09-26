Hry to implement new industrial, employment policy on Haryana Day: CM

Gurugram, Sep 26 : The new Industrial and Employment Policy of Haryana, 2020 will come into force from November 1 on the occasion of Haryana Day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday in Gurugram.

Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala earlier had invited suggestions from entrepreneurs on the draft of the new industrial and employment policy for the state and also chaired a meeting with entrepreneurs.

Khattar, at the meeting, informed that the new industrial and employment policy of the state will be formulated by incorporating the suggestions received from entrepreneurs.

“The Haryana government is putting all its efforts to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state in industries and when suggestions were invited from entrepreneurs in this regard, they suggested skills and behaviour along with skills upgradation for the youth of the state to work in the industries,” he said at the meeting.

“For this, we have directed Raja Nehru, Vice Chancellor of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, to prepare a short term course for behavioural aptitude. This university will also give its certificate to the youth after that course,” he added.

“In the new Industrial and Employment Policy 2020 there will be a focus on bringing maximum investment in Haryana and giving employment to the youth of the state.”

Earlier, in a meeting with entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister said that Haryana is still one of the leading states in the country in terms if industries.

Deputy CM Chautala said that “it is the government’s idea to focus on providing employment to the people of the state. For this, the youth will be skilled and made ready for employment,” he said.

