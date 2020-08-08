HSPA approaches DSSE against private schools in Hyderabad

By Sameer Published: 8th August 2020 1:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) wants private schools in Hyderabad to follow PRAGYATA guidelines that were issued by the Union HRD Ministry.

Joint Secretary of HSPA, Venkat Sainath K approached the Director of State School Education (DSSE) and lodged a complaint against the schools for allegedly violating the guidelines.

Online classes by privates schools in Hyderabad

He alleged that online classes that are being conducted by some of the private schools are violating the guidelines that have specified the screen time for children based on various ages.

He also alleged that online classes are not only creating mental pressure on students but also forcing parents to sit along with the children leaving their work.

The complaint mentioned that during PIL hearing in State High Court, it was informed that appearing in online classes is optional, however, now the schools have made it mandatory.

School fees

It also alleged that parents are being harassed to pay school fees and buy books.

HSPA requested DSSE to issue orders to private schools in Hyderabad asking them to follow PRAGYATA guidelines.

