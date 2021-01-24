HSPA urges Telangana govt to reduce SSC exam syllabus to 50 percent

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) urged Telangana Government to reduce the SSC exam syllabus to 50 percent. It also urged the government to provide study material to students.

According to a report in the Hans India, the association wants government to arrange virtual classes too.

School fees

The association further said that students whose fees are due should be allowed to take SSC exams. Schools can collect the fees before issuing Transfer Certificates.

Welcoming the decision to conduct the SSC exam in Telangana, HSPA requested the government to issue guidelines to schools asking them not to stop students from taking the exams on any ground.

SSC exams in Telangana

Earlier, the State government released the schedule of examination. SSC exams in Telangana are scheduled to begin on May 17, 2021. The first and second formative assessments will be completed by March 15 and April 15 respectively.

As per the academic calendar issued by the School Education Department and approved by State Government, SSC exams will be held from May 17 to 26.

The demand for reduction of SSC exam syllabus has been raised due to the fact that the pandemic has reduced the number of working days.