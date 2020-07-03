HT suspends journo over ‘Hinduphobic’ tweet on Lord Krishna

New Delhi: Hindustan Times suspended a journalist for her tweets on Hindu god Lord Krishna on Thursday after Twitterati had called her tweets ‘derogatory and Hinduphobic’.

Srishti Jaiswal had written on June 29: “Because this is what Krishna did. He was a womanizer, a f***boi, and commitment phobic maniac. And I am a Hindu and I’ve read mythology.”

HT tweeted, “Hindustan Times does not endorse Srishti Jaswal’s comments which were made on her personal Twitter handle and in her personal capacity. She has been suspended from duties with immediate effect and a code of conduct committee has been set up to look into the matter.”

A complaint was registered against her by a man calling himself Gautam Aggarwal, ex-IT Head of BJP IP Extension Mandal, Zila Shahdara, Delhi, who wrote: “Working with such Media platform and having such views being posted publicly can lead communal disharmony and religious animosity.”

