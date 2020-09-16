Huami Amazfit Neo to launch in India on Oct 1

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 16th September 2020 6:59 pm IST

New Delhi: China-based company Huami on Wednesday announced that it will launch a retro-styled smartwatch ‘Amazfit Neo’ in India on October 1.

The smartwatch will arrive on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and the brand’s online store in.amazfit.com.

“Amazfit Neo is one of the latest and exciting innovations in the budget smartwatch range. This latest addition is a perfect blend of durable and exquisite texture infused with advanced functionalities contributing to a healthy and fit lifestyle,” the company said in a statement.

Amazfit Neo features a retro-styled, always-on display. Neo is equipped with Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity.

The watch features three sports modes, 5 ATM water resistance, battery life of 28 days, Heart Rate sensor, sleep monitoring and more, the company claimed.

READ:  Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X, Series S coming on Nov 10

The smartwatch will be available in 3 colours — black, green and red. The app ecosystem supports both Android and iOS.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close