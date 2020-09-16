Huami Amazfit Neo to launch in India on Oct 1

New Delhi: China-based company Huami on Wednesday announced that it will launch a retro-styled smartwatch ‘Amazfit Neo’ in India on October 1.

The smartwatch will arrive on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and the brand’s online store in.amazfit.com.

“Amazfit Neo is one of the latest and exciting innovations in the budget smartwatch range. This latest addition is a perfect blend of durable and exquisite texture infused with advanced functionalities contributing to a healthy and fit lifestyle,” the company said in a statement.

Amazfit Neo features a retro-styled, always-on display. Neo is equipped with Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity.

The watch features three sports modes, 5 ATM water resistance, battery life of 28 days, Heart Rate sensor, sleep monitoring and more, the company claimed.

The smartwatch will be available in 3 colours — black, green and red. The app ecosystem supports both Android and iOS.

Source: IANS