Huawei announces HarmonyOS 2.0, coming to phones next year

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 10th September 2020 8:54 pm IST

Beijing: Announcing the latest version of HarmonyOS, Huawei on Thursday said that smartphones with its indigenously built operating system can be expected next year.

HarmonyOS 2.0

HarmonyOS 2.0, the new version of the operating system, brings a comprehensive upgrade to its existing distributed capabilities, including software bus, data management, and security, Huawei said at its developer conference in Shenzhen, China.

With the latest update, HarmonyOS will officially be open-source and developers will be able to gain access to emulators, SDK ((software development kit) packages, and IDE (integrated development environment) tools.

Open-Source Project

The open-source project will be launched in stages with a mobile HarmonyOS beta release planned firstly for Chinese developers at the end of this year.

READ:  Microsoft's $10bn JEDI contract win reaffirmed, Amazon to protest

“Starting on 10 September, HarmonyOS is open to 128KB-128MB IoT devices, such as smart TVs, wearables, cars, and more,” Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said in his keynote speech.

“In April 2021, we will open it to 128MB-4GB devices and in October 2021, HarmonyOS will be opened for devices above 4GB,” Yu said.

Huawei, which became the largest smartphone seller in the world in the second quarter of this year according to a report from Canalys, officially launched HarmonyOS last year.

Major chips and technologies from the US have not been available to the company since May 16, 2019 due to restrictions imposed by the Donald Trump administration amid trade war between US and China.

READ:  Google Maps using DeepMind AI to predict your arrival time

Huawei’s consumer businesses faced a tough time due to inability to use Google’s ecosystem in overseas markets.

The US on August 17 this year tightened its restrictions so that Huawei cannot get access chips made with US technology.

With the support of more 1.8 million registered developers worldwide, AppGallery and the HMS ecosystem has continued to show progress this year.

AppGallery

AppGallery currently has over 96,000 apps integrated with HMS Core and more than 490 million global active users.

In addition, it also achieved a record 261 billion app downloads and distributions between January and August 2020, the company said.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close