Huawei AppGallery now has over 530mn active users

Beijing, March 2 : Chinese tech giant Huawei has revealed that it now has over 530 million active monthly users, reporting an 83 per cent yearly increase in in-app distribution, reaching 384 billion installs in 2020.

There are 2.3 million registered developers who are working on mobile applications for AppGallery, and the amount is 77 per cent higher than what it used to be back in 2019, reports GSMArena.

Huawei has been working both with local and global developers, and now AppGallery has over 1 million users in 42 markets across five regions.

The new figures come one year after Richard Yu, CEO of HUAWEI Consumer Business, unveiled Huawei’s vision to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers around the world.

Huawei AppGallery is HUAWEI official Android Application store.

Huawei says AppGallery has seen global applications from the likes of HereWeGo and Volt in the transportation industry, LINE and Viber in the communications sector, and other popular apps such as Booking.com, Deezer, and Qwant onboard to its growing platform.

Huawei AppGallery allows you to find exclusive content and free packages, Events exclusive game specials, contests, sweepstakes and rewards.

