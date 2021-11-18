Huawei launches HarmonyOS powered Smart Helmet

Beijing: Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched the HarmonyOS powered smart helmet biking helmet ‘Helmetphone BH51M Neo‘ with various features like Bluetooth calling, voice commands, and more.

According to GizmoChina, the smart helmet is currently available in China through Huawei VMall for a price of 799 yuan (roughly $125).

The helmet supports HarmonyOS connect ecosystem and has HarmonyOS Connect One Touch Tag. Through this OS, the product supports Bluetooth voice calling that can be enabled with a one touch connection process with your smartphone.

Apart from protecting the user’s head from fall injuries, the helmet also offers LED lights on the front and back as well.

Also Read Instagram to shut down ‘Threads’ by year end

Huawei recently announced that more than 150 million devices are now on ‘HarmonyOS’, making it the fastest-growing OS in history.

Huawei officially released the HarmonyOS 2 operating system on June 2.

The HarmonyOS powers other smart devices (e.g. TVs) and IoT gadgets, the latest addition (as of an hour ago) is a laser printer.

A top Huawei executive in May claimed that HarmonyOS can challenge Google and Apple operating systems.

Huawei’s App Gallery has reached 420 million users. According to the company, App Gallery is now available in more than 170 countries.

In the wake of the US-China trade war, the Chinese giant in August 2020 officially launched HarmonyOS aimed to reduce the company’s reliance on Google-developed Android OS.