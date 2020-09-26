Huawei Mate X2 patent reveals Galaxy Z Fold2 like design

Beijing, Sep 26 : Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is reportedly working on its second-generation foldable smartphone Mate X2 and now, a new patent suggests that the device may arrive with an inward folding screen, which is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The patent filed before China’s CNIPA features rough schematics of a foldable phone that has an inner foldable display without any camera whatsoever, reports LetsGoDigital.

The images make it clear that “the smartphone features a foldable design and will be a premium grade flagship”.

The phone folds like a book, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It also has a large secondary display, with a display camera hole.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 2, this phone’s camera hole is pill-shaped.

According to Ross Young, Founder and CEO of DSCC (DisplaySearch), the Mate X2 will not arrive this year due to the restrictions placed by the US government.

These restrictions have made it near impossible for Huawei to get components for its products.

The foldable smartphone is expected to feature the same screen size as its predecessor, a more powerful processor the Kirin 9000, upgraded cameras, and a stylus.

Source: IANS

