Huawei may unveil Kirin 9000 flagship chipset at IFA 2020

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 27th August 2020 6:45 pm IST
Huawei introduces VoWiFi calling feature for users in India

Beijing: Chinese tech Huawei is reportedly planning to unveil the latest Kirin 9000 flagship chipset along with Mate40 series flagship smartphones during the IFA 2020 in Berlin on September 3.

The Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 9000 is manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) using the 5nm node process.

It could become the world’s first 5nm chipset, launching ahead of the similar chipset from Qualcomm and Apple, reports GizmoChina.

Recently, the US imposed restrictions on Huawei and put around 70 of its affiliates on the Entity List, requiring them to have special permission from the government to carry out business.

Due to the restrictions, Huawei’s contract chipset manufacturer TSMC has been prevented from taking new orders from the Chinese company and now Huawei is taking matters into its own hands.

READ:  Wireless device makes clean fuel from sunlight, water: Study

As per the report, the company is expected to start its chip manufacturing process, at least partly, by the year-end and compete with industry giants like Samsung, TSMC, Intel, and more.

As for the Mate 40 series, the lineup may consist of three models.

The Mate 40 will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display while the Pro model will feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ screen. Other details regarding the Smartphones have not been revealed yet.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will also be at the IFA 2020 and its presentation is scheduled for September 4.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close