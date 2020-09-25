Huawei research lab in southern China catches fire

Beijing, Sep 25 : A research laboratory of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies in the southern city of Dongguan caught fire on Friday afternoon, a report said.

According to the South China Morning Post, the Huawei lab caught fire on Friday afternoon.

A video posted by news portal Sina.com, which was shot from a high-rise building near the facility, showed large plumes of smoke coming out of the lab’s building.

An unknown person in the video can be heard saying that several firefighting vehicles have been deployed to the scene.

There were no casualties or injuries in the fire, which broke out at around 3.16 p.m. on Friday in a building located on Alishan Road at Songshan Lake in Dongguan, the report said.

According to a statement posted on the local fire department’s official WeChat account, the fire was extinguished by around 4.50 p.m.

It said a team of firefighters was deployed upon receiving an alarm about a fire in a building with a steel structure and flammable sound-absorbing cotton pads.

The cause of the blaze remains unclear. Huawei did not immediately comment on the incident.

