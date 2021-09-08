Huawei to unveil its premium GT series smartwatch in India next week

New Delhi: Huawei is likely to to unveil its premium GT series smartwatch collection in India next week, industry sources told IANS on Wednesday.

The new series would come with an AMOLED display, over 200 watch faces to choose from, and multiple customisation options.

The upcoming smartwatch collection is expected to come with 14 days battery life on a single charge and Smart Power Saving 2.0 to give it a long battery life of two weeks.

The smartwatch may spot health tracking capabilities, over 100 workout modes alongside water resistance for up to 5ATM additionally. It will also cater to a diverse range of extreme sports, leisure activities, water sports, ball games, and snow sports.

Also Read OPPO Enco Buds with up to 24 hour battery life launched

It would provide professional data with VO2max, the maximum rate of oxygen consumption measured during incremental exercise. VO2max consumption reflects cardiorespiratory fitness and endurance capacity in exercise performance.

The latest smartwatch is also said to come with Handy Assistant Features for everyday use such as wireless charging for easy recharge, Bluetooth call functionality, music control, a remote camera shutter, and an easy Find My Phone solution.

The company earlier launched Band 6 with a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Display with a resolution of 194*368 and 282PPI for vivid content. The colourful screen display provides users with greater clarity of information and gives workout and health data in a more user-friendly display ratio.

Users can easily swipe up and down, left and right, just like using a smartphone touchscreen.

It also comes with blood oxygen saturation monitoring (SpO2), heart-rate monitoring, sleep quality monitoring, 96 sports modes among many others.