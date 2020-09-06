Huawei will invest in chip arm Hisilicon despite US ban: CEO

Beijing, Sep 6 : Despite the US ban, Chinese behemoth Huawei will keep investing in its chip arm and help partners in chip manufacturing, production equipment and raw materials, Huawei’s rotating CEO Guo Ping has said.

The US has banned Huawei from building and selling chips to partners, especially in the US.

Ping said the company will continue to invest in its chip arm Hisilicon, reports Global Times.

The comment was made during Guo’s meeting with Huawei’s new employees, according to the report.

The tougher US “sanction” on Huawei in May has created difficulties for the Chinese tech company.

“Hisilicon will grow stronger several years later,” Ping said.

Amid the US moves that could cut Huawei from accessing Google’s Android updates and security patches, Huawei launched its own HarmonyOS last year.

“It’s not an easy decision for us, as a smartphone company, to develop our own ecosystem Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). It’s very difficult and very challenging. But we delivered a better-than-expected one-year transcript,” he added.

The temporary general license that allowed Google to work with Chinese giant Huawei on maintaining smartphones has expired in the US, threatening to kill Android updates for the current devices.

Under the terms of the previous US trade ban, Google was barred from selling Android licenses to Huawei, meaning its phones could use the base open-source code, but would not have access to the all-important Play Store and Google apps.

A temporary license was issued last year which allowed Google to support and update the Android OS running on existing Huawei devices.

The trade ban also affected the development of future products. Huawei is working on its own operating system HarmonyOS but that is far from reality.

“If Huawei could help Android in achieving success, is there any reason why our own system cannot be a success?” Ping was quoted as saying.

Source: IANS

