Huffaz achieve unprecedented success in 12th exams in Karnataka

In a groundbreaking feat, the recent 12th-grade examinations in Karnataka witnessed an extraordinary performance by Huffaz students, showcasing their unwavering dedication and academic brilliance. Out of Shaheen Group’s 58 candidates who appeared for the exams, an astounding 96.55 percent passed with flying colors.

Among them, eight candidates achieved distinction, while 36 passed with first-class and 10 with second-class honors. Khadija Aijaz secured an impressive score of 559 out of 600, attaining an outstanding 93 percent. Following closely, Md. Said Ali scored 548, Md. Sadik Hussain 546, and Syed Uzair Shah scored 542, illustrating the remarkable performance of these bright young minds.

The Shaheen Group of Institution has played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between traditional Madrasa education and mainstream academics. With a unique initiative, the institution has provided these Huffaz students with an opportunity to pursue integrated programs for class XI and XII (Science) along with NEET, JEE, and KVPY preparations. This groundbreaking approach has been instrumental in nurturing their potential and enabling them to excel in modern education.

The sprawling campus of The Shaheen Group of Institution, nestled across acres of land, creates an ideal and nurturing environment for its students. The institute’s welcoming infrastructure acts as a springboard for Madrasa students, offering them a seamless transition into the world of modern education. Through a tailored crash course designed for fast-track learners, the Huffaz students are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their academic pursuits.

At the institution, Huffaz students receive constant supervision and support to ensure their academic progress. Regular practice sessions and weekly tests are conducted to consolidate their knowledge and ensure a strong grasp of the subjects. After successfully passing the 10th-grade examination, the students have the option to continue their studies at the institution for their 11th and 12th grades. Furthermore, they can choose specialized courses like NEET, JEE, and KVPY, enabling them to pursue medical and engineering careers.

The institution also offers an Arts stream that integrates UPSC and CLAT preparations.